Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Halliburton by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,807,455. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.