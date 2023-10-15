Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

