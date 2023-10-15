Wells Fargo & Company Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $172.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.85.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.70. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

