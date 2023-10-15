Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 107.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.