Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.1 %
WFC stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.