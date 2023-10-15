Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.1 %

WFC stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 487.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 30,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $83,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,372,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

