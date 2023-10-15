Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $64,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,554,000 after buying an additional 4,969,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 28,092,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,865,008. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.