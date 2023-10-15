Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

