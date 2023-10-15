WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 152,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.43 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

