Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.72

WES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

