Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.