William Allan Corp Acquires 12,091 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

William Allan Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 3.3% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after buying an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after buying an additional 1,474,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $91.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

