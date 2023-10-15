William Allan Corp Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

William Allan Corp cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. William Allan Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

