William Allan Corp Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 2.8% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,700 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,630. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

