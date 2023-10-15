William Allan Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

William Allan Corp lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.7% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.62. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.