William Allan Corp Sells 115 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

William Allan Corp trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 5.2% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

MA stock opened at $398.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $287.84 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

