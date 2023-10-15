William Allan Corp Sells 360 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

William Allan Corp trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.3% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.