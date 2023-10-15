WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.46

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.46 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 50.60 ($0.62). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.63), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.28.
