WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.89

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and traded as low as $40.24. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 118,787 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

