X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.23

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and traded as low as $25.44. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 4,398,718 shares.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASHR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 174.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 434.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

