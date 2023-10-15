Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.09. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 14,775 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xtant Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $139.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,117,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

