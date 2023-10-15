Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Trading Down 0.5%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.91. 3,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $476.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

