Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Trading Down 3.4%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

