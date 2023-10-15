Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $206.92 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $205.18 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.