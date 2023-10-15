ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Reaches $1.00

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded up 0% against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $84.20 billion and approximately $1.62 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

