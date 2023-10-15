Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

APD opened at $285.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.16 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

