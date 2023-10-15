Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in CDW by 2,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CDW opened at $207.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $215.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

