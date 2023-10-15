Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 950 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

