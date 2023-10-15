Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
