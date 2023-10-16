0xBitcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $110,128.38 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $664,190.23 and $110,128.38 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

