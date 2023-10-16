10,885 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.0 %

GS stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.87 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

