12,335 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after purchasing an additional 458,345,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after acquiring an additional 664,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ICLN traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. 1,073,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,630. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

