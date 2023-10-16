15,793 Shares in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Bought by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth about $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth about $23,421,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 7,041.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 792,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAUM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.19. 653,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

