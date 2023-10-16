247,420 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by WS Portfolio Advisory LLC

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 247,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,000. CRH makes up 3.2% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CRH by 670.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CRH by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CRH by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.49. 1,353,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.