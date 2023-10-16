3,677 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,566,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,260. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,180,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

