3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in 3M were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $304,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 745,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,277. 3M has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

