400 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 30.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

