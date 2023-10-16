400 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 30.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Performance
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
