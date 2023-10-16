5,488 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $93.17. 3,531,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,335. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.37 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

