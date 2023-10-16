AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.91. 885,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $261.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.