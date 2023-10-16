AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AbbVie Price Performance
NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.91. 885,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $261.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
