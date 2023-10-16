Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.42 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

