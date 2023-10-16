Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Affimed Trading Down 8.0 %

AFMD stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 357.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

