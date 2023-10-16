Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.29

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.29 and last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 141748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

