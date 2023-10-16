Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 679,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,870. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

