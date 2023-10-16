Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Lessened by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,272,000. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APD traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $287.95. 154,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,913. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.70 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

