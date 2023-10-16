Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.68. 5,358,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,804,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

