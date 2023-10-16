Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for approximately 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Align Technology worth $54,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,860. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.55 and a 200 day moving average of $328.49. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.22.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

