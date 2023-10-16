Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$94.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. CSFB upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.31.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$74.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.10. The company has a market cap of C$71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$56.65 and a one year high of C$75.41.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0240761 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.