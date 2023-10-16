Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

