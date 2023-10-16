Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

