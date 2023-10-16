Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Up 4.5 %
NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
