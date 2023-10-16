Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IJR stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.24 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.