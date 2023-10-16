Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,212,000 after purchasing an additional 401,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after buying an additional 784,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

